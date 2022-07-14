Next Round of Talks on 'Grain Issue' Likely to Be Held on July 20-21 - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The next round of talks on the "grain issue" between delegations of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations is likely to be held on July 20-21, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday.

The previous meeting was held on Wednesday.

A diplomatic source has said that hopes on reaching consensus are high. Following the negotiations, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that agreement is reaching on creating a coordination center in Istanbul.

"Preliminary on July 20-21, but this is not yet certain, everything is agreed by the parties, adjustments are possible," the source said.