Next Round Of Talks On 'Grain Issue' Likely To Be Held On July 20-21 - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The next round of talks on the "grain issue" between delegations of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations is likely to be held on July 20-21, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday.
The previous meeting was held on Wednesday.
A diplomatic source has said that hopes on reaching consensus are high. Following the negotiations, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that agreement is reaching on creating a coordination center in Istanbul.
"Preliminary on July 20-21, but this is not yet certain, everything is agreed by the parties, adjustments are possible," the source said.