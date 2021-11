Next Round of Talks on Syria to Be Held in Kazakhstan in Mid-December - Foreign Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) SULTAN, November 4 (Sputnik) - The next round of the Astana-format negotiations on Syria will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in mid-December, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Thursday.

"The (Syrian ceasefire) guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran) have requested to organize a new round of the Astana-format talks. Exact dates are being discussed, that will happen in the middle of December," Tleuberdi said.