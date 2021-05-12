UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Round Of Tehran-Riyadh Talks To Restore Ties To Be Held In Baghdad - Iraqi Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:06 AM

Next Round of Tehran-Riyadh Talks to Restore Ties to Be Held in Baghdad - Iraqi Lawmaker

Iran and Saudi Arabia will hold fresh rounds of talks in the coming days, with the next to be held in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, Amer al-Fayez, a member of the international affairs committee in the Iraqi parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Iran and Saudi Arabia will hold fresh rounds of talks in the coming days, with the next to be held in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, Amer al-Fayez, a member of the international affairs committee in the Iraqi parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In late April, Arab media reported that Saudi and Iranian officials held several rounds of direct negotiations, including one in Baghdad on April 9, to restore ties between the two countries that were severed five years ago. Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei said that Tehran and Riyadh had held two rounds of talks to discuss bilateral relations and ways to resolve regional issues.

"The parties will hold several rounds of negotiations during the upcoming period. The next one will be held in Baghdad, and then others may be held on the territory of one of the two countries alternately in Riyadh and then in Tehran, or vice versa," al-Fayez said.

The date of a fresh meeting in the Iraqi capital has yet to be set, the lawmaker noted, adding that previous sessions were held at the level of representatives of the two nations' foreign ministries.

"The talks took place in Baghdad with Iraqi mediation to bring views [of the two states] closer. At the request of the Iranian and Saudi sides, Iraq [was chosen to] be an arena for negotiations with a purpose to clarify the situation between the two countries," al-Fayez added.

When asked about the agenda, the Iraqi lawmaker said that he was not aware of other details related to the key topic.

In addition, an informed Iraqi political source told Sputnik on Tuesday that some progress had been achieved in the process of rapprochement between the two middle East powers, "especially during a second meeting." The source did not provide any further details.

Iran and Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties in 2016 when Saudi diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad were attacked by violent mobs, seeking revenge for the execution of famous Shiite preacher Nimr Baqir Nimr by the Saudis. Out of solidarity with Riyadh, Bahrain, Sudan, and Djibouti also cut relations with Iran.

Related Topics

Iran Parliament Iraq Riyadh Saudi Djibouti Mashhad Tehran Baghdad Progress Bahrain Saudi Arabia Sudan Middle East April May 2016 Media Government Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

9 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

9 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

10 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.