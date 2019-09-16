Next Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit to Be Held in Iran - Final Statement by Presidents

The next, sixth Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria will be held in Iran, according to a joint statement adopted by the presidents of the three countries, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Ankara

"[The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey] decided to hold the next trilateral summit in the Islamic Republic of Iran at the invitation of President Hassan Rouhani," the statement on the website of the Iranian president said.