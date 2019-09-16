UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit To Be Held In Iran - Final Statement By Presidents

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:05 PM

Next Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit to Be Held in Iran - Final Statement by Presidents

The next, sixth Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria will be held in Iran, according to a joint statement adopted by the presidents of the three countries, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Ankara

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The next, sixth Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria will be held in Iran, according to a joint statement adopted by the presidents of the three countries, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Ankara.

"[The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey] decided to hold the next trilateral summit in the Islamic Republic of Iran at the invitation of President Hassan Rouhani," the statement on the website of the Iranian president said.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Syria's Constitutional Committee Should Have Decis ..

6 minutes ago

Rouhani Warns Nusra Terrorists Boosted Presence in ..

6 minutes ago

US Service Member Killed in Action in Afghanistan ..

6 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan says officer killed in Tajik border sho ..

6 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Astana-Format Summit in Ankara Gives ..

35 minutes ago

Two ordinances, one bill presented in Punjab Assem ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.