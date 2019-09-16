Next Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit To Be Held In Iran - Final Statement By Presidents
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:05 PM
The next, sixth Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria will be held in Iran, according to a joint statement adopted by the presidents of the three countries, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Ankara
"[The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey] decided to hold the next trilateral summit in the Islamic Republic of Iran at the invitation of President Hassan Rouhani," the statement on the website of the Iranian president said.