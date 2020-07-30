Next Russia-Turkey Meeting on Libya to Be Held in Moscow Soon - Foreign Ministry

A new meeting of Turkish and Russian diplomats on Libya will be held in the near future in Moscow, the parties will discuss the stationing of the opposing forces at the time of the ceasefire announcement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said on Thursday

Previous consultations took place in June in Istanbul and from July 21-22 in Ankara.

"Following the talks in Ankara, it was decided to hold a new meeting of the Russian and Turkish delegations in Moscow in the near future," Zaitsev said at a briefing.

Various aspects of the settlement in Libya are discussed at the meetings, including "the stationing of the opposing forces at the time of the declaration of the ceasefire."