Next Russia-US Meeting On Diplomatic Property To Be Held In Few Weeks - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The next meeting between Russia and the United States on the diplomatic property and the number of employees of diplomatic missions will be held in a few weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Well, let's see, in the next couple of weeks, there should be another meeting. Now there is direct bargaining from the side of the Americans,"  Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

The minister also said that Russia still has reserves to make the number of diplomats equal if Washington's "rudeness" in regard to diplomatic mission continues.

