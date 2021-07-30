UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Russian ISS Module To Be Sent To ISS In November - Roscosmos Chief Rogozin

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Next Russian ISS Module to Be Sent to ISS in November - Roscosmos Chief Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin announced the launch of the next Russian module to the International Space Station (ISS) on November 24.

"Preliminarily, on November 24, we plan to launch another module on the ISS, Uzlovoy (Prichal). We call it a 'ball,'" he said on Twitter.

According to Rogozin, the new module will make it possible to dock to the ISS, in particular, the new Russian spacecraft Oryol, designed for flights to the Moon.

Earlier, Sputnik reported plans to launch the module on November 24 with reference to the flight schedule.

Earlier in the day, Russian multipurpose laboratory module Nauka docked to the ISS.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter November

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

2 hours ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan calls on relevant UN bodies to investigat ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutual ..

53 minutes ago

Mexico to Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non- ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.