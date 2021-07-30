Next Russian ISS Module to Be Sent to ISS in November - Roscosmos Chief Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin announced the launch of the next Russian module to the International Space Station (ISS) on November 24.

"Preliminarily, on November 24, we plan to launch another module on the ISS, Uzlovoy (Prichal). We call it a 'ball,'" he said on Twitter.

According to Rogozin, the new module will make it possible to dock to the ISS, in particular, the new Russian spacecraft Oryol, designed for flights to the Moon.

Earlier, Sputnik reported plans to launch the module on November 24 with reference to the flight schedule.

Earlier in the day, Russian multipurpose laboratory module Nauka docked to the ISS.