Next SCO Summit to Be Held in Uzbekistan From September 15-16, 2022 - President

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The next summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of state will be held in Uzbekistan from September 15-16, 2022, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Friday.

"I will take this opportunity to invite you to the next summit of the council of heads of state, which we plan to hold next year from September 15-16 in Uzbekistan," Mirziyoyev said at the SCO summit.

Uzbekistan will assume the SCO chairmanship as per rotation in 2022. It already chaired the SCO in 2004, 2010 and 2016.