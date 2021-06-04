UrduPoint.com
Next Session Of Azerbaijan-Turkey Military Dialogue Planned For 2022 In Ankara - Baku

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Next Session of Azerbaijan-Turkey Military Dialogue Planned for 2022 in Ankara - Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The next session of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue will be held next year in the Turkish capital of Ankara, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

The Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue is a consultative agency, established in 2007. It convenes annually behind closed doors. On Friday, the 13th session concluded in Baku.

"The session focused on the current state of the bilateral cooperation in security, military sector, defense, military and medical sector, military and educational sector, military and industrial sector and other areas. We discussed the prospects of development and key areas of military and defense activities ... The next meeting in this format is planned for 2022 in the Turkish capital of Ankara," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

