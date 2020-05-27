UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Next Session of Eurasian Intergov't Council May Be Held in July in Minsk - Belarus Gov't

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Rumas and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin have discussed in their phone talks the possibility to hold the next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in mid-July in Minsk, the Belarusian Council of Ministers said on Wednesday.

"The sides discussed the integration agenda.

In particular, it was suggested to hold the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union in the middle of July of this year in Minsk," the council said.

Mishustin and Rumas also touched upon the agenda of the Council of Ministers of the Union State, the council added. They agreed to hold it in Minsk as well, after the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session.

