ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The delivery of the next shipment of Russian S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey will begin on Tuesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday.

"The delivery and transport of the second shipment of S-400s will begin starting tomorrow," Akar said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.