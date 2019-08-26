UrduPoint.com
Next Shipment Of Russia's S-400s To Turkey To Begin On Tuesday - Defense Minister Akar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 02:37 PM

The delivery of the next shipment of Russian S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey will begin on Tuesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The delivery of the next shipment of Russian S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey will begin on Tuesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday.

"The delivery and transport of the second shipment of S-400s will begin starting tomorrow," Akar said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

More Stories From World

