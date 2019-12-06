UrduPoint.com
Next Soyuz Launch From Kourou Set For December 17 - Space Agency

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A Russian-made Soyuz rocket with several European space projects aboard will be fired from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on December 17, the French space agency CNES said.

The launch is scheduled for 5.54 a.m. local time (8:54 GMT), according to details shared on the CNES website.

It will carry a Swiss-ESA space telescope CHEOPS, an Italian Cosmo-SkyMed satellite, a CubeSat satellite developed by CNES engineering students and the first French nanosatellite ANGELS.

The Swiss University of Bern touted CHEOPS as the first joint mission of Switzerland and the European Space Agency. It will try to find and measures exoplanets by observing the stars they orbit.

