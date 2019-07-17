Next START Treaty Must Link Control Over Offensive, Defensive Weapons - Ryabkov

The new START treaty should reflect the interconnection of control over offensive and defensive strategic armaments, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The new START treaty should reflect the interconnection of control over offensive and defensive strategic armaments, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"Any hypothetically possible new agreement or treaty with the United States in the area of arms control must necessarily reflect this relationship," Ryabkov said after talks on global stability with US Deputy Secretary of State John J.

Sullivan in Geneva.

According to Ryabkov, if Washington hypothetically creates a weapons system that could threaten Russia, Moscow should immediately seek an adequate response.