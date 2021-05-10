UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Summit Of EU Leaders Moved To Earlier Date, Now Set For May 24-25 - European Council

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Next Summit of EU Leaders Moved to Earlier Date, Now Set For May 24-25 - European Council

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The next summit of the leaders of the European Union, which is expected to focus on the relations with Russia, will be held on May 24-25, Barend Leyts, a spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel, said on Sunday.

"Update on next #EUCO. Meeting of #EU27 chaired by @eucopresident will start on May 24 at 7pm and continue on May 25," Leyts tweeted, noting that more details will follow shortly.

According to him, the topics on the agenda will include the "follow up #COVID-19, Russia, Climate and UK (review of the implementation of the Trade and Cooperation agreement)."

A source in the EU told Sputnik earlier that EU leaders only briefly touched upon the topic of Russia at the last informal summit in Portugal and expect to hold a strategic discussion at the May 25 meeting. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that the EU will discuss Russia and Brexit at the summit.

Related Topics

Russia European Union United Kingdom Portugal Brexit May Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

8 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

9 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

9 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

15 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

15 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.