Next Summit of EU Leaders Moved to Earlier Date, Now Set For May 24-25 - European Council

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The next summit of the leaders of the European Union, which is expected to focus on the relations with Russia, will be held on May 24-25, Barend Leyts, a spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel, said on Sunday.

"Update on next #EUCO. Meeting of #EU27 chaired by @eucopresident will start on May 24 at 7pm and continue on May 25," Leyts tweeted, noting that more details will follow shortly.

According to him, the topics on the agenda will include the "follow up #COVID-19, Russia, Climate and UK (review of the implementation of the Trade and Cooperation agreement)."

A source in the EU told Sputnik earlier that EU leaders only briefly touched upon the topic of Russia at the last informal summit in Portugal and expect to hold a strategic discussion at the May 25 meeting. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that the EU will discuss Russia and Brexit at the summit.