Next Summit of Eurasian Economic Union to Take Place in Minsk in May- Belarusian President

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The next meeting of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be held in Minsk in May 2020 , Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"The chairmanship [of the EAEU] will be taken over by Belarus, I want to invite you to Minsk in May to hold another meeting of our commission," Lukashenko said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St.

Petersburg.

Belarus will hold the EAEU chairmanship in 2020.

St. Petersburg is currently hosting the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council aimed at discussing the performance of the EAEU, coordinating measures to improve activities within the union's common market and promoting cooperation among its members.