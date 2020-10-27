Next Syrian Constitutional Cmte. Meeting May Take Place in November - UN Special Envoy

The next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee could take place in November if the sides reach a consensus on the agenda, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said in a Security Council meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee could take place in November if the sides reach a consensus on the agenda, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said in a Security Council meeting on Tuesday

"We have no agreement yet.

And of course, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. But if we are able to find an agreement within the next two days, it should be possible to meet in Geneva sometime during the month of November this year," Pedersen said.