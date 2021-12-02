UrduPoint.com

Next Taliban-US Meeting May Take Place In 1 Month - Spokesman

Thu 02nd December 2021

Next Taliban-US Meeting May Take Place in 1 Month - Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The next meeting between the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) and the United States may be held in one month, while consultations in total will take one year, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik.

"If it is deemed necessary, it (the meeting) can be held in a month or more, it depends on the need ... Discussions and negotiations around the world do not end quickly, they continue and will last for about a year," Naeem said.

