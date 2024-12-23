- Home
- World
- 'Next to impossible' to rescue patients from Gaza's hospital after Israel's evacuation order: Direct ..
'Next To Impossible' To Rescue Patients From Gaza's Hospital After Israel's Evacuation Order: Director
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:10 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Israel ordered the closure and evacuation on Sunday of one of the last hospitals still partly functioning in a besieged area on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, forcing doctors to search for a way to bring hundreds of patients and staff to safety, according to media reports.
The Director of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahiya, Husam Abu Safiya, was quoted as saying that obeying the order to shut down was “next to impossible” because there were not enough ambulances to get patients out.
“We currently have nearly 400 civilians inside the hospital, including babies in the neonatal unit, whose lives depend on oxygen and incubators. We cannot evacuate these patients safely without assistance, equipment, and time,” Abu Safiya told Reuters, the British news agency.
“We are sending this message under heavy bombardment and direct targeting of the fuel tanks, which if hit will cause a large explosion and mass casualties of the civilians inside,” he said.
The hospital is one of the only ones still partially functioning in the once crowded northern edge of Gaza, an area under intense Israeli military bombardment for nearly three months in one of the most punishing operations of the 14-month-old war.
Abu Safiya said the military had ordered patients and staff to be evacuated to another hospital where conditions are even worse. Photos from inside the hospital showed patients on beds crammed into corridors to keep them away from windows.
Israel says its operation around three communities on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip – Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Jabalia – is targeting Hamas militants. Palestinian officials accuse Israel of seeking to permanently depopulate the area to create a buffer zone.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024
Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday
Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations
More Stories From World
-
'Next to impossible' to rescue patients from Gaza's hospital after Israel's evacuation order: Direct ..5 minutes ago
-
Three and easy as Dortmund move into Bundesliga top six25 minutes ago
-
Lonely this Christmas: Vendee skippers in low-key celebrations on high seas25 minutes ago
-
Brazil plane crash killed family of 10: authorities1 hour ago
-
Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated2 hours ago
-
Mbappe back from 'bottom' as Real Madrid down Sevilla8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update8 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table9 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results9 hours ago