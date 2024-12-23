Open Menu

'Next To Impossible' To Rescue Patients From Gaza's Hospital After Israel's Evacuation Order: Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:10 AM

'Next to impossible' to rescue patients from Gaza's hospital after Israel's evacuation order: Director

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Israel ordered the closure and evacuation on Sunday of one of the last hospitals still partly functioning in a besieged area on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, forcing doctors to search for a way to bring hundreds of patients and staff to safety, according to media reports.

The Director of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahiya, Husam Abu Safiya, was quoted as saying that obeying the order to shut down was “next to impossible” because there were not enough ambulances to get patients out.

“We currently have nearly 400 civilians inside the hospital, including babies in the neonatal unit, whose lives depend on oxygen and incubators. We cannot evacuate these patients safely without assistance, equipment, and time,” Abu Safiya told Reuters, the British news agency.

“We are sending this message under heavy bombardment and direct targeting of the fuel tanks, which if hit will cause a large explosion and mass casualties of the civilians inside,” he said.

The hospital is one of the only ones still partially functioning in the once crowded northern edge of Gaza, an area under intense Israeli military bombardment for nearly three months in one of the most punishing operations of the 14-month-old war.

Abu Safiya said the military had ordered patients and staff to be evacuated to another hospital where conditions are even worse. Photos from inside the hospital showed patients on beds crammed into corridors to keep them away from windows.

Israel says its operation around three communities on the northern edge of the Gaza Strip – Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Jabalia – is targeting Hamas militants. Palestinian officials accuse Israel of seeking to permanently depopulate the area to create a buffer zone.

Related Topics

Militants Israel Gaza Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE un ..

Unstable weather conditions expected across UAE until Thursday

9 hours ago
 Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation

Iraq, Oman Sign two MoUs to strengthen cooperation

11 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibition ..

Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..

13 hours ago
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under U ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage

13 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, ..

Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments

14 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidate ..

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..

15 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism ..

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences

15 hours ago
 'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first ..

'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week

16 hours ago
 UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relation ..

UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations

16 hours ago

More Stories From World