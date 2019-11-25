UrduPoint.com
Next UK Parliament To Begin Work On December 17 - Gov't

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The next UK parliament will start its work on December 17, the country's government announced on Monday, as the snap general election approaches.

The United Kingdom will hold the next general election on December 12.

"The new Parliament will be summoned to meet on Tuesday 17 December, when the business will be the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of members. Should this Prime Minister return, the State Opening of Parliament and the Queen's Speech will follow on Thursday 19 December," the government said in a statement.

On October 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop to avoid a hard border in favor of giving the devolved parliament of Northern Ireland a say on any future arrangement concerning the territory.

The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on December 12.

