MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The president-elect of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Turkey's Volkan Bozkir, said on Thursday that he was planning to discuss the assembly's work during his ongoing visit to Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Bozkir held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The purpose of my visit today is to discuss with our Russian friends, with representatives of the Russian Federation how they see the work, discuss their expectations, plans and share, among other things, my work plans.

In addition, given that Mr. Lavrov headed the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations for ten years, of course, we would like to take advantage of his experience and listen to his valuable advice," Bozkir said.

The incoming session president has also noted that Russia's role as a UN Security Council member as well as that of "an essential friend of my country."

The 75th UNGA session is scheduled to take place from September 15-30 in New York.