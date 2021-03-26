Next US Senate Session Sure to See Progress on Gun Control Bill - Majority Leader

New gun control legislation will be introduced in the US Senate and will be given a full floor debate in the next session scheduled to begin in April, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told a press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) New gun control legislation will be introduced in the US Senate and will be given a full floor debate in the next session scheduled to begin in April, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told a press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

"We are going to have a bill and we are going to have a debate on the floor [of the chamber] and we are going to make progress," Schumer told reporters. "My job is to make sure [that] we make progress."

Schumer added that on Thursday afternoon he would meet with Democratic Senators Patty Murphy and Richard Blumenthal to discuss "the best path forward" to advance and pass the proposed gun control legislation.

On Tuesday, the Schumer said he had committed to pushing new background check measures.

President Joe Biden has thrown his weight behind the reform measure. However, on Tuesday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham warned that any efforts by Democrats to pass legislation in Congress banning the sale of assault weapons had no chance of being approved in the Senate in the face of Republican opposition.