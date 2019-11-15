UrduPoint.com
Next US-South Korea Security Consultative Meeting To Take Place On Friday

Fri 15th November 2019

Next US-South Korea Security Consultative Meeting to Take Place on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper will meet with his South Korean counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, for the 51st Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul on Friday.

The sides will discuss various unresolved security issues, including handing over the Operational Control Authority to Seoul during wartime, moving US bases, future cooperation and a security strategy for the Korean peninsula, according to a statement by the South Korean defense ministry.

South Korea is Esper's first stop on a trip throughout Asia to discuss regional security matters with his counterparts in countries such as Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

