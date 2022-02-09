MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) NATO is planning a change in its long-term strategy by repositioning its troops, and the alliance's meeting of ministers next week will most likely initiate this process, Adm. Rob Bauer, the chair of the NATO Military Committee, said on Wednesday.

NATO ministers of defense will gather in Brussels on February 16-17.

"From the ministerial, most likely, the military authorities will get a task to look at the posture for a longer time. So, where should we position troops on a more permanent basis in the alliance, given the development of all the threats," Bauer said during a joint press conference with the deputy secretary general of NATO and the president of Lithuania.

The military committee chair went on to say that this is a prelude to "this change of posture that will be decided upon later on."

Earlier in the week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is considering bolstering its presence in the eastern flank on a long-term basis.