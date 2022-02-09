UrduPoint.com

Next Week's NATO Meeting To Launch Redeployment Of Troops - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Next Week's NATO Meeting to Launch Redeployment of Troops - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) NATO is planning a change in its long-term strategy by repositioning its troops, and the alliance's meeting of ministers next week will most likely initiate this process, Adm. Rob Bauer, the chair of the NATO Military Committee, said on Wednesday.

NATO ministers of defense will gather in Brussels on February 16-17.

"From the ministerial, most likely, the military authorities will get a task to look at the posture for a longer time. So, where should we position troops on a more permanent basis in the alliance, given the development of all the threats," Bauer said during a joint press conference with the deputy secretary general of NATO and the president of Lithuania.

The military committee chair went on to say that this is a prelude to "this change of posture that will be decided upon later on."

Earlier in the week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is considering bolstering its presence in the eastern flank on a long-term basis.

Related Topics

NATO Brussels Alliance Lithuania February All From

Recent Stories

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delive ..

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delivering upgraded new smart produc ..

9 minutes ago
 The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVI ..

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: ..

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

5 minutes ago
 49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

5 minutes ago
 American snowboarder Jacobellis crowned in women's ..

American snowboarder Jacobellis crowned in women's cross at Beijing 2022

5 minutes ago
 PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book ..

PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book to buy people

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>