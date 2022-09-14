Next Winters in EU to Be Difficult Due to High Energy Prices - European Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) There is no doubt that next winters in the European Union will be difficult due to high prices and the absence of a quick fix to overcome the ongoing energy crisis, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday.

"At this stage, prices remain high and there is no quick fix. The next winters will be difficult. Not just this one. Make no mistake about that," Timmermans said at a press conference.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The West has responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is part of West's long-term strategy, while sanctions have hit the entire global economy and worsened lives of millions of people.