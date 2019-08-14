(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) next year will open on June 3 and will run for four days, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The dates of the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum have been set as 3-6 June 2020," the statement read.

SPIEF 2019 was attended by more than 19,000 participants from 145 countries, and over 700 agreements were signed during the forum, according to Anton Kobyakov, the presidential adviser and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.

"For the fourth year in a row, we are observing an unprecedented rise in the number and level of representation of SPIEF participants. Over this period, the number of Forum guests has gone up by 60%, this obviously testifying to the Forum's status and its significance as a leading international platform for discussing global problems on the world economic, political and social agenda and questions of sustainable development," Kobyakov was quoted as saying in the statement.

This year, SPIEF took place from June 6-8.