Nexta Co-Founder Protasevich Under House Arrest - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labeled as extremist in Belarus), was moved under house arrest, BBC reported on Friday, citing his father.

It was reported earlier that Protasevich's girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk during the stopover of a Ryanair plane in late May alongside him, was moved under house arrest as well.

"I find it difficult to comment on the authorities' actions and what kind of aims they have ...Maybe he was drawn into some political game," Dmitry Protasevich said, as quoted by BBC.

More Stories From World

