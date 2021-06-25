Nexta Co-Founder Protasevich Under House Arrest - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labeled as extremist in Belarus), was moved under house arrest, BBC reported on Friday, citing his father.

It was reported earlier that Protasevich's girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk during the stopover of a Ryanair plane in late May alongside him, was moved under house arrest as well.

"I find it difficult to comment on the authorities' actions and what kind of aims they have ...Maybe he was drawn into some political game," Dmitry Protasevich said, as quoted by BBC.