Nexta Telegram Channel Founder Detained In Belarus - Activists

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 05:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Roman Protasevich, whom Minsk suspects of being involved in terrorist activities and whose Nexta Telegram channel was designated as an extremist outlet, was detained in Belarus, an unregistered human rights center Vesna said Sunday.

"Roman Protasevich was detained.

He was on Ryanair flight Athens-Vilnius," the center said on Telegram.

The press service of Minsk airport told Sputnik earlier in the day that the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius had made an emergency landing in Minsk because of a bomb threat, with demining team working on site. The airport later clarified that there did not appear to be a bomb on the plane.

More Stories From World

