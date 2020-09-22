Nexta to Pay Almost $1,000 to Minsk Policeman in Compensation for Moral Damage - Ministry

A court in Belarus has ruled that the person running opposition Telegram channel Nexta should pay almost $1,000 to a staffer of the Minsk police in compensation for moral damage, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) A court in Belarus has ruled that the person running opposition Telegram channel Nexta should pay almost $1,000 to a staffer of the Minsk police in compensation for moral damage, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

In July, Nexta reported that the police officer, called Alexey Kovalev, was allegedly captured on video while being with sex workers. The claims were not true, and Kovalev filed a lawsuit against Nexta, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, it turned out that another man was captured on the photographs that Nexta posted to substantiate its claims.

"On September 10, a district court in Minsk sustained the claim. The administrator of the Nexta channel has to pay Kovalev 2,500 Belarusian rubles [$1,000] in compensation for the moral damage and also to refute the fake information," the Belarusian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Kovalev plans to spend the money on charity.