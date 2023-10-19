Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Football superstar Neymar has a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery after being injured during Brazil's 2-0 loss to Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, was stretchered off in tears just before halftime in Brazil's World Cup qualifying match in Montevideo Tuesday.

Neymar will undergo surgery for the injuries at a "yet-to-be-determined date," the CBF said."Brazilian and world football need Neymar healthy and recovered, because football is happier when he's on the pitch," CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a statement.

The CBF said its medical department and Al Hilal are in "constant contact" and "aligned" on helping the striker recover.

Neymar, who overtook Pele as Brazil's all-time top goal scorer last month, twisted his knee when he fell after a collision with Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz in stoppage time near the end of the first half. It is the latest in a string of injuries for the star, who underwent surgery for an ankle injury in March.