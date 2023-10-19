Open Menu

Neymar Has Torn Knee Ligament, Facing Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Football superstar Neymar has a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery after being injured during Brazil's 2-0 loss to Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, was stretchered off in tears just before halftime in Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifying match in Montevideo Tuesday.

Neymar will undergo surgery for the injuries at a "yet-to-be-determined date," the CBF said, after a series of medical exams on the player in Sao Paulo.

"Brazilian and world football need Neymar healthy and recovered, because football is happier when he's on the pitch," CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a statement.

The CBF said its medical department and Al Hilal are in "constant contact" and "aligned" on helping the striker recover.

Neymar, who overtook Pele as Brazil's all-time top goal scorer last month, twisted his knee in a collision with Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz in stoppage time near the end of the first half.

Carried off on a stretcher, he left the stadium on crutches and wearing a leg brace after the match.

It is the latest in a string of injuries for the star, who underwent surgery in March for an ankle problem that sidelined him for six months.

Fitness problems overshadowed much of his six seasons at PSG, which signed him for a world-record $234 million (222 million Euros) in 2017.

He signed for Al Hilal for a reported $95 million in August.

Knee injuries are among the most common -- and serious -- in football.

The CBF said Neymar's injury was to his anterior cruciate ligament, one of the worst of all.

Surgery to repair the condition often takes players out of action for months.

Related Topics

Football Injured World Saudi Sao Paulo Montevideo Brazil Uruguay March August 2017 All From Top PSG Million

Recent Stories

AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

7 hours ago
 ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

8 hours ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

9 hours ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

9 hours ago
 US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

9 hours ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

9 hours ago
KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender eq ..

KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender equality in KP

9 hours ago
 SAFCO Microfinance Company awarded best company of ..

SAFCO Microfinance Company awarded best company of year, Suleman G. Abro best C ..

9 hours ago
 Tele'a recalled for New Zealand's World Cup semi-f ..

Tele'a recalled for New Zealand's World Cup semi-final against Argentina

9 hours ago
 PPP city chapter observed the 16 anniversary of Ka ..

PPP city chapter observed the 16 anniversary of Karsaz tragedy

9 hours ago
 HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted co ..

HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted consumers

10 hours ago
 Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, ..

Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, expresses solidarity with Pale ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World