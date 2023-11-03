Open Menu

NFL: Results And Standings

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 09:50 AM

NFL: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League after Thursday's game:

Tennessee 16 Pittsburgh 20

Sunday

Miami v Kansas City at Frankfurt, Germany

Minnesota at Atlanta

Arizona at Cleveland

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay

Washington at New England

Chicago at New Orleans

Seattle at Baltimore

Tampa Bay at Houston

Indianapolis at Carolina

New York Giants at Las Vegas

Dallas at Philadelphia

Buffalo at Cincinnati

Monday

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

Standings (w l t pct pf pa)

American Football Conference

East

Miami 6 2 0 .750 271 204

Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 222 136

N.Y. Jets 4 3 0 .571 126 129

New England 2 6 0 .250 118 208

North

Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 202 121

Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 133 163

Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 154 139

Cincinnati 3 3 0 .571 131 144

South

Jacksonville 6 2 0 .

750 193 156

Houston 3 4 0 .429 148 128

Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 205 229

Tennessee 3 5 0 .375 148 160

West

Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 187 129

L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 174 168

Las Vegas 3 5 0 .375 126 184

Denver 3 5 0 .375 172 226

National Football Conference

East

Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 224 172

Dallas 5 2 0 .714 197 120

Washington 3 5 0 .375 171 228

N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 95 187

North

Detroit 6 2 0 .750 200 165

Minnesota 4 4 0 .500 175 162

Green Bay 2 5 0 .286 140 156

Chicago 2 6 0 .250 171 218

South

Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 138 161

New Orleans 4 4 0 .500 171 154

Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 121 128

Carolina 1 6 0 .143 127 199

West

Seattle 5 2 0 .714 168 138

San Francisco 5 3 0 .625 218 140

L.A. Rams 3 5 0 .375 175 184

Arizona 1 7 0 .125 151 213

