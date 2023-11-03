NFL: Results And Standings
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 09:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League after Thursday's game:
Tennessee 16 Pittsburgh 20
Sunday
Miami v Kansas City at Frankfurt, Germany
Minnesota at Atlanta
Arizona at Cleveland
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay
Washington at New England
Chicago at New Orleans
Seattle at Baltimore
Tampa Bay at Houston
Indianapolis at Carolina
New York Giants at Las Vegas
Dallas at Philadelphia
Buffalo at Cincinnati
Monday
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
Standings (w l t pct pf pa)
American Football Conference
East
Miami 6 2 0 .750 271 204
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 222 136
N.Y. Jets 4 3 0 .571 126 129
New England 2 6 0 .250 118 208
North
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 202 121
Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 133 163
Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 154 139
Cincinnati 3 3 0 .571 131 144
South
Jacksonville 6 2 0 .
750 193 156
Houston 3 4 0 .429 148 128
Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 205 229
Tennessee 3 5 0 .375 148 160
West
Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 187 129
L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 174 168
Las Vegas 3 5 0 .375 126 184
Denver 3 5 0 .375 172 226
National Football Conference
East
Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 224 172
Dallas 5 2 0 .714 197 120
Washington 3 5 0 .375 171 228
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 95 187
North
Detroit 6 2 0 .750 200 165
Minnesota 4 4 0 .500 175 162
Green Bay 2 5 0 .286 140 156
Chicago 2 6 0 .250 171 218
South
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 138 161
New Orleans 4 4 0 .500 171 154
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 121 128
Carolina 1 6 0 .143 127 199
West
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 168 138
San Francisco 5 3 0 .625 218 140
L.A. Rams 3 5 0 .375 175 184
Arizona 1 7 0 .125 151 213