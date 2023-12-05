Open Menu

NFL: Results And Standings

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 11:10 AM

NFL: Results and standings

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League on Monday:

Cincinnati 34 Jacksonville 31 (OT)

Played Sunday

Indianapolis 31 Tennessee 28 (OT)

Los Angeles Chargers 6 New England 0

Detroit 33 New Orleans 28

Atlanta 13 New York Jets 8

Arizona 24 Pittsburgh 10

Miami 45 Washington 15

Denver 17 Houston 22

Carolina 18 Tampa Bay 21

Cleveland 19 Los Angeles Rams 36

San Francisco 42 Philadelphia 19

Kansas City 19 Green Bay 27

Played Thursday

Seattle 35 Dallas 41

Standings (w l t pct pf pa)

American Football Conference

East

Miami 9 3 0 .750 384 266

Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 328 227

N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 171 251

New England 2 10 0 .167 148 254

North

Baltimore 9 3 0 .750 324 187

Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 192 229

Cleveland 7 5 0 .583 258 245

Cincinnati 6 6 0 .500 246 273

South

Jacksonville 8 4 0 .

667 285 259

Indianapolis 7 5 0 .583 300 296

Houston 7 5 0 .583 281 249

Tennessee 4 8 0 .333 213 255

West

Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 275 208

Denver 6 6 0 .500 263 302

L.A. Chargers 5 7 0 .417 275 258

Las Vegas 5 7 0 .417 202 256

National Football Conference

East

Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 329 288

Dallas 9 3 0 .750 388 220

N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 159 292

Washington 4 9 0 .308 261 395

North

Detroit 9 3 0 .750 327 286

Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 263 242

Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 243

Chicago 4 8 0 .333 242 296

South

Atlanta 6 6 0 .500 226 240

Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 233 245

New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 257 255

Carolina 1 11 0 .083 191 313

West

San Francisco 9 3 0 .750 352 189

L.A. Rams 6 6 0 .500 268 253

Seattle 6 6 0 .500 264 290

Arizona 3 10 0 .231 230 331

