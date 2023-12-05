NFL: Results And Standings
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 11:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) results and standings in the National Football League on Monday:
Cincinnati 34 Jacksonville 31 (OT)
Played Sunday
Indianapolis 31 Tennessee 28 (OT)
Los Angeles Chargers 6 New England 0
Detroit 33 New Orleans 28
Arizona 24 Pittsburgh 10
Miami 45 Washington 15
Carolina 18 Tampa Bay 21
Cleveland 19 Los Angeles Rams 36
San Francisco 42 Philadelphia 19
Kansas City 19 Green Bay 27
Played Thursday
Standings (w l t pct pf pa)
American Football Conference
East
Miami 9 3 0 .750 384 266
Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 328 227
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 171 251
New England 2 10 0 .167 148 254
North
Baltimore 9 3 0 .750 324 187
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 192 229
Cleveland 7 5 0 .583 258 245
Cincinnati 6 6 0 .500 246 273
South
Jacksonville 8 4 0 .
667 285 259
Indianapolis 7 5 0 .583 300 296
Houston 7 5 0 .583 281 249
Tennessee 4 8 0 .333 213 255
West
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 275 208
Denver 6 6 0 .500 263 302
L.A. Chargers 5 7 0 .417 275 258
Las Vegas 5 7 0 .417 202 256
National Football Conference
East
Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 329 288
Dallas 9 3 0 .750 388 220
N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 159 292
Washington 4 9 0 .308 261 395
North
Detroit 9 3 0 .750 327 286
Minnesota 6 6 0 .500 263 242
Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 243
Chicago 4 8 0 .333 242 296
South
Atlanta 6 6 0 .500 226 240
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 233 245
New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 257 255
Carolina 1 11 0 .083 191 313
West
San Francisco 9 3 0 .750 352 189
L.A. Rams 6 6 0 .500 268 253
Seattle 6 6 0 .500 264 290
Arizona 3 10 0 .231 230 331