NFL Washington Team Picks Name That Will Raise No Red Flags - Ex-Player

Published February 03, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The new name chosen by the National Football League (NFL) team from Washington, DC will raise no red flags on a racial basis, former NFL player Ilia Jarostchuk told Sputnik.

The team's initial name and logo - Washington Redskins - have long been a source of controversy, given that they were regarded by many as being derogatory to Native Americans. After a long search, its owners announced earlier on Wednesday that the new name will be Washington Commanders.

"The new name Commanders has no link to any racial group. It will not (cause) any controversy from any people who are fighting for the civil rights of individual groups. They will not raise any flags there," said Jarostchuk, who is the only player with Russian heritage in NFL history.

He said he would prefer another name, such as Warriors, instead of Commanders, but it is up to the team's owners and fans to choose.

The player expressed doubts on why the team and the NFL decided to move away not only from the old name but from championing the proud history of the Native Americans as well.

"If I was a Native American, I would be very proud to have a team named after my people," he added.

However, Jarostchuk noted, it depends on how people feel with different Names.

"For example, I am of a Russian background, and if you call my team Communists or something like that, I might be offended by that name," he said. "But if you call us Bogatyrs (Strongmen), or something associated with our culture in a positive way, I would be proud to have our team named in such a way."

Jarostchuk, an American-born Russian, played in the NFL from 1987-1992 as a linebacker for the St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

