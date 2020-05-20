UrduPoint.com
NGO Concerned By COVID-19 Outbreak In South Sudan's Camps For Internally Displaced People

Wed 20th May 2020

Internally displaced people living in densely-populated and unsanitary camps in South Sudan face grave risks of contracting the coronavirus, especially now that the settlements' first cases were recorded, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Secretary-General Jan Egeland said on Wednesday

On May 12, the United Nations said that the first COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in an UN-ran camp for displaced people in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

"The spread of #Covid to densely-populated, unsanitary settlements for the displaced in #SouthSudan is a grave concern.

But the outbreak must not be used as a pretext to close sites for people with nowhere to go. They need protection not only from the virus but from discrimination," Egeland tweeted.

There are approximately 1.5 million internally displaced people in camp-like settlements across the newly-independent nation, which has suffered a prolonged civil war. Rights groups estimate that at least 80 percent of them require humanitarian assistance.

Overall, South Sudan has confirmed 290 COVID-19 cases and four coronavirus-related fatalities.

