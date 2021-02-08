UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGO Concerned By Rights Violations Amid Riots Over French Law Banning Police Images

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:26 PM

NGO Concerned by Rights Violations Amid Riots Over French Law Banning Police Images

A rights group on Monday expressed concerns over police misuse during protest marches in France against the so-called "Global security" legislation which seeks to criminalize the distribution of materials containing images of law enforcement officers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) A rights group on Monday expressed concerns over police misuse during protest marches in France against the so-called "Global security" legislation which seeks to criminalize the distribution of materials containing images of law enforcement officers.

Mass protests against the bill were held across France� starting last November when� the bill sailed through the first reading in the parliament's lower house. They were marked by numerous detentions, arrests, and scenes of violent clashes between the police and demonstrators.

"Detaining people who are peacefully protesting against a law which would further trample over their rights is a move straight out of the 'human rights violators' playbook. These dangerous practices pose a grave threat to the rights of people in France," Marco Perolini, Amnesty International's Europe Researcher, said.

He also noted that the controversial legislation would violate freedom of expression and prevent journalists from their Primary function to inform the public by reporting on police brutality, which occurs during protests.

The lower chamber has since proposed to amend the controversial Article 24 of the legislation, which envisages a year-long imprisonment and 45,000 Euros (over $54,000) fine for the dissemination of photos and videos of police officers with "an intent to harm them," a clause that critics of the bill consider to be a threat for press freedom.

The country's upper parliamentary house will examine the legislation next month.

Related Topics

Protest Police Europe Parliament France Amnesty International Fine Reading Chamber November From

Recent Stories

Mehr-un-Nisa who sustained head injury in road acc ..

21 minutes ago

Steps suggested to improve documentation of econom ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan persistently among top 10 countries affec ..

4 minutes ago

Cancer treatable without surgery at early stage

4 minutes ago

73 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

4 minutes ago

India Asks Twitter to Remove Over 1,100 Accounts R ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.