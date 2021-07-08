UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGO Director Says Holding Elections In Haiti 'Impossible' As Security Situation Fragile

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

NGO Director Says Holding Elections in Haiti 'Impossible' as Security Situation Fragile

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Marleine Bastien, the founder and executive director of the Miami-headquartered Family Action Network Movement (FANM), said in an interview with Sputnik that it was not the time for Haiti to hold a presidential election, as violence and political uncertainty following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was prevailing.

Moise, who had ruled the country since 2017, was killed by a group of unidentified armed men at his private residence in Petion-Ville, a suburb of the capital of Port-au-Prince, on Wednesday. First Lady Martine Moise was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. On the same day, the authorities declared martial law on the territory of Haiti.

"No one really knows what's going to happen. I hope it's not chaos. People are talking about civil war," Bastien said. "Elections are doubtful in the context of the high [in]stability and violence. It would be impossible to hold elections under these conditions.

Hopefully the will of the people will be respected so we can make our own decisions and develop our own strategies."

The FANM chief, known as a harsh critic of the Moise administration, added that it was too early to say what was going to happen next.

"Since the lockdown, some neighborhoods are like ghostowns. Thousands of people left their homes because of the violence. We pray things will not get worse despite predictions of increased violence. We're asking our brothers and sisters here to pray for the Haitian people," Bastien noted.

Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been experiencing social, political and constitutional crises, with protesters blaming Moise for targeted killings, widespread corruption and an economic collapse. The opposition has said it believes Moise's five-year term should have ended in February 2021, five years after his predecessor Michel Martelly stepped down, but Moise insisted he had an additional year to serve.

Related Topics

Election Corruption World Martial Law Port-au-Prince Same Haiti February 2017 Family First Al-Noor Modarba Opposition

Recent Stories

Local Press: The deepening UAE-Vatican humanitaria ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 July 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

11 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

12 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.