UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGO Migrant Rescue Ship Hunts For Port Amid Virus Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

NGO migrant rescue ship hunts for port amid virus lockdown

German NGO Sea Eye was seeking a safe port on Tuesday after it saved 150 people from small boats in distress off the Libyan coast

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :German NGO Sea Eye was seeking a safe port on Tuesday after it saved 150 people from small boats in distress off the Libyan coast.

The vessel pulled 68 people from the Mediterranean on Monday morning before picking up dozens more later, the group said in a statement.

Sea Eye, the only NGO running rescue operations since the coronavirus pandemic intensified last month, said it had received a message from Germany's interior ministry on Monday asking it "not to begin any voyages and recall ships already at sea".

Meanwhile, Italy and Malta "made clear to the (German) foreign ministry that they would not agree to rescued people disembarking" even if there was an agreement to share them out among EU member states.

The NGO nevertheless appealed to Berlin to help it organise transport for the 150 migrants to Germany.

Underlining the risks it took to save the migrants, Sea Eye said crew of a boat flying the Libyan flag had fired shots in the air during the rescue.

"I was very worried about my crew and the refugees when I heard the shots from the Libyans," said Stefan Schuetz of Sea Eye.

While the ship, named Alan Kurdi, was able to finish the rescue, it received a call about another migrant boat in distress around the same time.

An Italian ship arrived at the scene sooner but did not take anyone aboard, Sea Eye said.

"The Alan Kurdi evacuated the second boat and is now looking for a safe harbour with a total of 150 rescued people aboard," said the group, adding that children and a pregnant woman were among those saved.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry German Germany Berlin Same Italy Malta Women From Refugee Agreement Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP Govt procures safety equipment of Rs1.3 billion ..

8 minutes ago

No Decision to Cancel Victory Day Parade in Moscow ..

8 minutes ago

PM's top priority is to protect people from corona ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus positive cases rise to 159 in Hyderaba ..

2 minutes ago

DC, Dir Qaumi Pasoon discuss anti- coronavirus mea ..

2 minutes ago

UK Not Requesting Russia's Assistance on Johnson's ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.