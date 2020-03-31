UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGO Restarts Mediterranean Migrant Rescues Despite Virus Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:18 PM

NGO restarts Mediterranean migrant rescues despite virus fears

The Alan Kurdi migrant rescue boat is heading back out into the Mediterranean after a two-month break despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to the German organisation that operates it

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Alan Kurdi migrant rescue boat is heading back out into the Mediterranean after a two-month break despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to the German organisation that operates it.

The boat has already left port in Spain where it had been undergoing repairs and is expected to reach waters off the coast of Libya this weekend, NGO Sea Eye said in a statement on Monday evening.

Led by German captain Baerbel Beuse, the Alan Kurdi will be the only rescue boat operating in the area, the NGO said.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, Sea Eye is taking extra security precautions and has established an "outbreak management plan", according to mission manager Jan Ribbeck.

"We have sufficient personal protective equipment for our crew on board," he said.

Sea rescue operations currently face great difficulties finding a safe harbour, according to Sea Eye.

Italy, the most common destination for rescue boats, has been ravaged more than any other country by the coronavirus, with more than 100,000 confirmed cases and 11,000 deaths.

Border closures have also prevented other NGOs from mobilising staff from across Europe for rescue missions, Sea Eye said.

"It is a miracle that we were able to put together a crew, train them and prepare them for the special circumstances," said Gordon Isler, chairman of Sea Eye.

Two other rescue boats, the Ocean Viking run by the NGO SOS Mediterranee and the Spanish Open Arms vessel, are currently still in port.

In 2019, the International Organization for Migration recorded 1,283 deaths in the Mediterranean, with the route between North Africa and Italy the deadliest.

At least 19,164 migrants are estimated to have died at sea in the last five years.

Related Topics

Africa Europe German Died Spain Italy Libya Somali Shilling 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus could cause serious economic damage to ..

22 minutes ago

Gates Foundation, Wellcome, Mastercard fund COVID- ..

35 minutes ago

Coronavirus: $2.5 trillion rescue package needed f ..

60 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution hosts virtual annual General As ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauds dedic ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah holds virtual meeting to follo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.