NGO-Run Rescue Ship Picks Up 85 Migrants Off Libyan Coast - MSF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) A ship operated by the humanitarian groups Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee rescued 85 migrants from a rubber boat off the coast of Libya on Friday, MSF said.

"85 people incl. 4 children rescued from the rubber boat in distress spotted by an EU aircraft this morning. The 2-hour operation took place in intl.

waters, 60nm from Libya shores," a message the MSF Sea Twitter account read.

Rescue ship Ocean Viking, operated by MSF and SOS Mediterranee, will stay in the area to assist other potential migrant boats in danger, MSF added.

In late July, MSF said it was resuming its search and rescue operations with Ocean Viking, stressing that over 8,000 migrants had tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea since the beginning of this year.