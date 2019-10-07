UrduPoint.com
NGO Says Several Generations Of Afghans Lost Out On Childhoods As Conflict Turns 18

The 18-year Afghan conflict has left not a single child in the country unaffected, with several generations having now lost out on their childhoods, non-governmental organization Save the Children said on the anniversary of the protracted war

On October 7, 2001, the United States launched Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan after accusing the Taliban of providing a safe haven to al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), which was behind the September 11 attacks.

On October 7, 2001, the United States launched Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan after accusing the Taliban of providing a safe haven to al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), which was behind the September 11 attacks.

"As of today, every single child born and raised in Afghanistan has experienced war and conflict in their country .... October 7th marks 18 years since the start of the conflict between the coalition forces and the Taliban. An estimated 20 million children[i] wake up every day in fear of gunshots or bombs and being killed or maimed in their streets, schools or homes," the NGO said in a statement.

Citing UN data, Save the Children said that from 2015-2018 alone, over 12,500 children were killed or maimed in the violence ravaging the country.

"Imagine turning 18 having known nothing but conflict and war throughout your entire childhood and formative years.

Life in Afghanistan means living in daily fear of explosions, missing school because it's too unsafe and not knowing if your parents or siblings will make it home. Violence has been consistently high in recent months," Onno van Manen, the country director of Save the Children, said.

According to van Manen, the 18th anniversary of the war "marks not one, but several generations losing out on their childhoods" and receiving "deep mental scars."

He therefore urged all conflicting sides to "do everything in their power to stop killing and maiming children during this terrible conflict and adhere to international laws and standards."

"It's time to stop this war on children," he stressed, calling for an independent investigation into all crimes against children.

These years of war have been marked with insecurity and social instability. Even though the US and Taliban started peace talks last year, the negotiations broke down in September, prompting more bloodshed.

