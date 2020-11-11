UrduPoint.com
NGO Ship Rescues Some 100 Migrants In Central Mediterranean, 5 Dead - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:47 PM

At least five people died among some 100 migrants after their boat capsized in the waters of the central Mediterranean, media reports said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) At least five people died among some 100 migrants after their boat capsized in the waters of the central Mediterranean, media reports said Wednesday.

The Open Arms NGO came to the rescue, which said that it managed to rescue all the children on board and treat all survivors with the help of its medical team, ANSA news agency reported.

Once the rescued migrants recover they are expected to be taken to the island of Lampedusa, Sicily.

More Stories From World

