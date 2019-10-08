UrduPoint.com
NGO Ship Says Rescued 40 African Migrants In Mediterranean Sea

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:03 AM

A ship operated by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms has rescued 40 people from Mediterranean waters near Malta, the organization announced on Twitter Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) A ship operated by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms has rescued 40 people from Mediterranean waters near Malta, the organization announced on Twitter Monday.

"40 people rescued last night in the dark. One child and a baby among them. We found them in a wooden shell and took them to the #OpenArms," the tweet said.

As accompanying video showed migrants cramped on a boat at sea, and migrant mothers and children sleeping on board.

Open Arms founder Oscar Camps has tweeted that the ship remains a few miles off the coast of Malta awaiting instructions from authorities.

Elsewhere, at least nine people are said to have died off the shores of the Italian island of Lampedusa, with 22 rescued and 30 still missing after a boat that had departed from Tunisia capsized, the Italian coast guard said.

Europe is experiencing the most serious migration crisis since World War II, caused primarily by a series of armed conflicts and acute economic problems in Africa and the Middle East.

