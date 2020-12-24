UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGO Slams Arrest Of Top Ugandan Human Rights Lawyer, Calls It 'Means Of Intimidation'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:08 PM

NGO Slams Arrest of Top Ugandan Human Rights Lawyer, Calls It 'Means of Intimidation'

The Uganda Law Society has condemned the arrest of top civil liberties defender Nicholas Opiyo, who was probing recent violence during opposition rallies, saying his detention was a means to scare the public, association's president Pheona Wall said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Uganda Law Society has condemned the arrest of top civil liberties defender Nicholas Opiyo, who was probing recent violence during opposition rallies, saying his detention was a means to scare the public, association's president Pheona Wall said.

Opiyo was arrested on Tuesday on charges of money laundering and "related malicious acts." He was put in police custody along with four other human rights activists whose arrests have not yet been explained. The police said that an investigation into the offenses was underway.

"I think these accusations could be a means of intimidation. As these lawyers have been very vocal about human rights violations, especially concerning the demonstrations of November 18 and 19.

There was a lot of criticism of the security forces during these events," Wall said, as cited by the RFI news outlet on Thursday.

Prior to the January 14 general elections, the East African country has seen a series of violent protests that broke out in November, following the arrest of an opposition figure and singer Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, for an alleged COVID-19 rules violation. Notably, the latter is the main rival of incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who has governed the country since 1986 and is running for a sixth term in the upcoming elections.

Related Topics

Police Lawyers Uganda Money January November Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Shireen Mazari takes notice of brutal torture of t ..

7 seconds ago

Cultural venues in China to become more senior-fri ..

3 minutes ago

European stocks open higher as Brexit deal expecte ..

3 minutes ago

Power theft: 9 booked in sargodha

3 minutes ago

ECP asks parliamentarians to submit assets' statem ..

3 minutes ago

400-year-old stone tablet found in north China

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.