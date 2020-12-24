NGO Slams Arrest of Top Ugandan Human Rights Lawyer, Calls It 'Means of Intimidation'

The Uganda Law Society has condemned the arrest of top civil liberties defender Nicholas Opiyo, who was probing recent violence during opposition rallies, saying his detention was a means to scare the public, association's president Pheona Wall said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Uganda Law Society has condemned the arrest of top civil liberties defender Nicholas Opiyo, who was probing recent violence during opposition rallies, saying his detention was a means to scare the public, association's president Pheona Wall said.

Opiyo was arrested on Tuesday on charges of money laundering and "related malicious acts." He was put in police custody along with four other human rights activists whose arrests have not yet been explained. The police said that an investigation into the offenses was underway.

"I think these accusations could be a means of intimidation. As these lawyers have been very vocal about human rights violations, especially concerning the demonstrations of November 18 and 19.

There was a lot of criticism of the security forces during these events," Wall said, as cited by the RFI news outlet on Thursday.

Prior to the January 14 general elections, the East African country has seen a series of violent protests that broke out in November, following the arrest of an opposition figure and singer Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, for an alleged COVID-19 rules violation. Notably, the latter is the main rival of incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who has governed the country since 1986 and is running for a sixth term in the upcoming elections.