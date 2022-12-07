UrduPoint.com

NGO Slams EU For Attempt To Suspend Own Asylum Procedures To Curb Migration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

NGO Slams EU for Attempt to Suspend Own Asylum Procedures to Curb Migration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The European Union's intention to partly suspend its asylum seeking procedures is dangerous to the very roots of European migration system and can cause more migration-related issues, international non-governmental organization Oxfam said on Wednesday.

EU migration minsters will meet on Thursday to discuss amendments to the asylum and migration policy, which will allow member states to ignore the European asylum regulation as an emergency measure.

"EU ministers must scrap this attempt to dismantle EU asylum rules. It allows European countries to erode asylum standards when they feel migration is being used to put pressure on them," Oxfam EU migration expert Stephanie Pope said. "This proposal is just another step towards Fortress Europe."

The expert noted that that EU members should work on improving the existing migration system to make it more efficient and transparent instead of suspending undesirable parts of it.

Pope added that the EU's failure to fix migration issues had led to serious consequences, including children in detention and the creation of "prison-like" refugee camps funded by Brussels.

The expert also urged the EU to create the system of shared responsibility and clear asylum applications.

The EU has been maintaining its efforts to fight alleged instrumentalisation of migration by third parties. In December 2021, the European Commission proposed that Poland, Lithuania and Latvia restrict the right to seek asylum at certain border checkpoints amid months-long migration crisis on their borders with Belarus.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Brussels Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia December Border Refugee

Recent Stories

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police ..

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police to improve its performance

46 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this ..

Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this week

1 hour ago
 Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

1 hour ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

3 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.