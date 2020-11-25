UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NGO Slams Lebanon For Failure To Act On Torture 5 Years On Since Making Commitments

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:51 PM

NGO Slams Lebanon for Failure to Act on Torture 5 Years on Since Making Commitments

The Lebanese government should put an end to the practice of encouraging impunity for torture and ill treatment and finally follow through on commitments to investigate all related cases, an international rights group said on Wednesday, in the run-up to the UN review of the country's record

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Lebanese government should put an end to the practice of encouraging impunity for torture and ill treatment and finally follow through on commitments to investigate all related cases, an international rights group said on Wednesday, in the run-up to the UN review of the country's record.

According to Amnesty International, during the UN Human Rights Council's last review in 2015, the middle Eastern country pledged to probe and prosecute all allegations of torture.

"Yet, five years later, impunity for torture remains in place with complaints regarding torture and other ill-treatment filed under the 2017 Anti-Torture Law rarely reaching court and most closed without an effective investigation," the rights group said.

The problem is that the complaints are often referred to the same agencies accused of torture or military courts, instead of the civilian justice system, according to the watchdog.

Lebanon is thereby "failing survivors of torture" and sending "a message to torturers that they can carry out committing this atrocious crime without fear of consequence," Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International's deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said, noting that this practice also deters others from coming forward.

The rights group estimated that out of at least 30 cases of torture filed between October 2017 and March 2020, none has reached a verdict, and most were closed without investigation.

Amnesty International also shared a story of Lebanese actor Ziad Itani, who filed a torture complaint two years ago, but is now under investigation himself for alleged defamation, while an officer he accuses of torturing him in detention has since been promoted by President Michel Aoun.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Amnesty International Same Middle East March October 2017 2015 2020 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 783 recove ..

7 minutes ago

EU Drug Agency Discussing Russia's Sputnik V Vacci ..

22 seconds ago

US to Withdraw 500 More Troops From Iraq Under Fre ..

24 seconds ago

Babar Azam expresses gratitude to his parents for ..

21 minutes ago

West's Actions Against Belarus Will Not Affect Mos ..

25 seconds ago

Former principal NMC Dr Mushtaq Ahmad passes away

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.