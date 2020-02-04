NGO Slams Peruvian Authorities for Turning Away Venezuelan Asylum Seekers at Border

A prominent human rights advocacy group on Tuesday accused Peruvian authorities of unlawfully rejecting Venezuelan asylum seekers at the border, as part of increasingly restrictive asylum policies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) A prominent human rights advocacy group on Tuesday accused Peruvian authorities of unlawfully rejecting Venezuelan asylum seekers at the border, as part of increasingly restrictive asylum policies.

According to Amnesty International, Peruvian authorities introduced a new visa regime in June, requiring asylum seekers to be in possession of a humanitarian visa which is often impossible to obtain in Venezuela. Additionally, Venezuelan asylum seekers are required to have passports with entry and exit stamps from Ecuador. The majority of Venezuelan citizens face difficulties in acquiring passports, which often requires individuals to wait in line for weeks at passport issuing offices in the country, the rights group stated.

"In recent years, Peru has been an example of solidarity and safe refuge. Instead of resorting to restrictive policies, it should continue to demonstrate leadership and welcome Venezuelans, in line with its domestic and international obligations to guarantee the protection of people fleeing hunger and violence in Venezuela," Marina Navarro, executive director of Amnesty International Peru, said in a press release attached to the report.

Peru has previously been one of the most receptive countries for Venezuelan asylum seekers, and according to the rights group, 863,613 Venezuelans are residing in Peru as of October. However, between June and December, only 13 percent of Venezuelan citizens' asylum claims presented at the Peru-Ecuador border were admitted.

The rights group also stated that Peru's new restrictive visa regime is being copied by its neighbors. Chilean authorities also introduced a new visa for Venezuelan citizens in June. Previously, Venezuelan citizens could enter the country as tourists without a visa.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, over 4 million Venezuelans have left the country amid a severe economic crisis. On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund announced that the country can expect a further 10 percent contraction of its GDP in 2020.