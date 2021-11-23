NGO Urges All Parties in Poland-Belarus Border Crisis to Pursue De-Escalation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The International Rescue Committee (IRC) on Monday called on all parties in the Poland-Belarus border crisis to cease using migrants and "as political leverage" and urgently address their needs and security.

"At this critical moment, the IRC is calling for the continued swift de-escalation of the situation, and for all states to guarantee the humane treatment of migrants and refugees. The EU should continue to do all it can to dissuade Belarus from these actions which put people's lives and dignity at risk. European countries must uphold people's right to asylum and ensure that all claims are processed quickly and fairly," Harlem Desir, Senior Vice President for IRC in Europe, was quoted as saying by the statement.

The NGO urged the EU to focus on humanitarian support of migrants stranded at the border, as well as ensuring that all those committing human rights abuses in the area are held accountable.

Thousands of migrants have amassed along the border between Belarus and Poland on the Belarusian side in an attempt to force their way into the EU. Poland in response deployed more border troops to the area and blamed the migration crisis on Minsk, which consistently denies the allegation, maintaining that it is unable to curb the crisis due to Western sanctions.