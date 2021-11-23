UrduPoint.com

NGO Urges All Parties In Poland-Belarus Border Crisis To Pursue De-Escalation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:10 AM

NGO Urges All Parties in Poland-Belarus Border Crisis to Pursue De-Escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The International Rescue Committee (IRC) on Monday called on all parties in the Poland-Belarus border crisis to cease using migrants and "as political leverage" and urgently address their needs and security.

"At this critical moment, the IRC is calling for the continued swift de-escalation of the situation, and for all states to guarantee the humane treatment of migrants and refugees. The EU should continue to do all it can to dissuade Belarus from these actions which put people's lives and dignity at risk. European countries must uphold people's right to asylum and ensure that all claims are processed quickly and fairly," Harlem Desir, Senior Vice President for IRC in Europe, was quoted as saying by the statement.

The NGO urged the EU to focus on humanitarian support of migrants stranded at the border, as well as ensuring that all those committing human rights abuses in the area are held accountable.

Thousands of migrants have amassed along the border between Belarus and Poland on the Belarusian side in an attempt to force their way into the EU. Poland in response deployed more border troops to the area and blamed the migration crisis on Minsk, which consistently denies the allegation, maintaining that it is unable to curb the crisis due to Western sanctions.

Related Topics

Europe Minsk Belarus Poland Border All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hour ..

Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hours if debts not paid

29 minutes ago
 Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges o ..

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

29 minutes ago
 6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

6 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

29 minutes ago
 Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with ..

Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with the game'

29 minutes ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 6-11 to Be Stu ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 6-11 to Be Studied Once Adolescents Vaccine ..

37 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Belarus by End ..

EU Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Belarus by End of November - Estonian Foreig ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.