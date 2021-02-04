NGO Urges Angola to Probe Killings of People by Police in Anti-Government Rallies

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) A human rights group on Thursday called on the Angolan government to promptly investigate police misconduct during the protests that turned into violent civil unrest last week in the northeastern Lunda Norte province.

The violence occurred on January 30, when a local separatist group - the Lunda Tchokwe Protectorate Movement - called on the local residents to participate in an unauthorized demonstration to demand the independence of the region. Law enforcement troops, deployed to foil the riot, which the protesters claimed to be a peaceful gathering, allegedly killed and wounded dozens of people, as the demonstration turned violent. Meanwhile, officials say the death toll stood at 6, and there were over 20 injured and 16 detained.

"The police use of apparently unnecessary lethal force against unarmed protesters in Lunda Norte requires an immediate and impartial investigation," Zenaida Machado, senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch, said.

The group refers to footage from video surveillance and witnesses claiming that police officers have used violent means to thwart the rally and showed a rough attitude towards the protesters.

The NGO also cited several witnesses who rejected claims of the security forces on the protesters' attempt to break into a local police station.

In this regard, it said, police troops must be thoroughly probed and held accountable if found guilty.