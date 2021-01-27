UrduPoint.com
NGO Urges Moroccan Gov't To Free Rights Defender, Drop 'Trumped Up' Charges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Moroccan government should promptly release and drop charges against human rights activist Maati Monjib, convicted for allegedly receiving foreign funding for his human rights activities, an international human rights watchdog said on Wednesday.

Monjib, a journalist and a historian of Moroccan origin, was placed in custody in Rabat in late December in connection with a money-laundering probe, which has been underway since October 2020, following a similar previous inquiry launched in 2015. His hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

"Maati Monjib is the latest victim of the government's campaign to silence critics and as a prisoner of conscience must be freed immediately and unconditionally. Since giving a high-profile media interview criticizing Morocco's internal intelligence agency for repressing political opponents, Monjib has faced first police harassment and now a show trial," Amna Guellali, Amnesty International's deputy regional director for the middle East and North Africa, said, as cited by its statement.

While Monjib denied all allegations from the Moroccan government, Amnesty accused the latter of targeting the activist through spyware in October 2019, calling it a "judicial harassment" and "unlawful digital surveillance."

Besides, the group noted that the under international human rights laws, activities promoting civil liberties are eligible for funding from foreign NGOs and donor entities, adding that those engaged in sponsoring Monjib's work did not report any misuse of their resources by the activist.

The group also noted that the human rights situation has deteriorated in the North African country over the past two years, with the government prosecuting dozens of activists and those expressing unpalatable opinions.

