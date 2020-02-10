UrduPoint.com
NGO Urges South Africa's Ramaphosa To Focus On Human Rights During AU Chairmanship

NGO Urges South Africa's Ramaphosa to Focus on Human Rights During AU Chairmanship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa should use his newly-assumed chairmanship of the African Union (AU) to address human rights violations and injustices as the root cause of the violence that has plagued the continent for years, a prominent international human rights watchdog said on Monday.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa was elected as the AU chairperson for 2020, succeeding Abdel Fattah Sisi of Egypt. According to Human Rights Watch, Ramaphosa assumes the office at a "critical time for human rights and security in Africa" as extremist groups expand their foothold in the region and certain governments crack down on dissenters.

"Ramaphosa's leadership of the AU will be more meaningful if he uses the opportunity to focus the African foreign policy agenda on promoting human rights. Many of the continent's conflicts have been triggered by widespread atrocities, coupled with impunity for the violators," Carine Kaneza Nantulya, Africa advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, said.

The official welcomed the AU's declared push for "Silencing the Guns" in the region, but warned that this vision could "remain an unactualized dream for years to come" should the abuses and injustices that drive conflicts and violence remain unaddressed.

